6 Ways To Cure Holiday Hangover Skin — According To Celeb Facialists

The entire holiday season — basically the whole month of December and the countless bottles of red wine that came with it — was a tolerance buildup to the culmination that is New Year's Eve. And now that we're quickly approaching 2020, we're all hoping to arrive in good form — not facedown in a pillow, thinking: "I'm never drinking again."
To help prep a proper alcohol-rehab plan, you'll need to give your skin a little extra TLC. Thus, we tapped our favorite celebrity aestheticians and skin-care pros to break down exactly how to cure compromised skin, so you can stock the necessities, and roll into the new year with bright eyes and dewy complexion.
Ahead, find six simple steps to reversing hangover face — plus foolproof skin-care tricks to get you through every long night of winter 2020.
