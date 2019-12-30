Beloved holidays aside, November and December can wreak havoc on your wallet. Between flights and gifting, by the time New Year's Eve rolls around, we're not exactly ecstatic about overpriced prix fixe dinners and bars with drink minimums. So this year, we're all about the NYE house (or apartment) party. The array of affordable, easy-to-prepare options at Trader Joe's is a good place to start prepping. Yes, you still have to pay for food and drink, but if you're smart about it you can fund an evening for you and your pals for less than $30.
Ahead, we rounded up enough snacks, apps, and sweet treats to feed a crowd at just $29.40. With that low price, you'll still have money leftover for bubbly. Let's raise a glass to ringing in 2019 without breaking the bank. Happy New Year!