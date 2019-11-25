12 Winter Haircuts Trending At L.A.’s Most Popular Salons

With the new year getting closer by the second, you may be feeling that inexplicable itch to call your salon, snag the next available appointment, and get rid of some dead weight. The only thing that's stopping you is the chance that said opening could be tomorrow — and you have no idea if you want just a trim, something you can still pull into a low bun, or a full-on bang.
Before you find yourself suddenly wrapped in a cape, staring back at your reflection without a clue, we've pulled together a visual menu to inspire your dream winter cut (and don't forget color, too). Better yet, we've broken it down by the four biggest haircut trends — from cool shaggy bobs to long, blended layers — coming out of L.A.'s most overbooked salons.
Scroll through for the 12 haircuts that will have you racing to see your stylist — or booking a flight to the West Coast — before NYE.