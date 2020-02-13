How The Cast Of Narcos: Mexico Compares To The Real People

Narcos fans' favorite semi-educational show about the intersection of the Latin American drug trade and American law enforcement is back, and it's actually better than ever. Narcos: Mexico fine-tunes the elements that makes Narcos so captivating. Between Agent Walt Breslin's (Scoot McNairy) wry documentary-style commentary, season 1 delivered a fast-paced tragic cat-and-mouse chase that had viewers staying up all night.
The cat, in the spinoff series Narcos: Mexico, was DEA Agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena (Michael Peña). Because of the DEA's weak position in Mexico in the 1980s, this cat couldn't run as fast as he would have liked. The mouse was Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna), and unfortunately he's a much more powerful and more well-connected mouse than the cat could ever be. At the end of season 1, the mouse wound up catching the cat, and now the entire DEA is on the mouse's tail, so to speak.
Here's how Félix and the characters from season 1 and 2 of Narcos: Mexico compare to their real-life counterparts. Catch Narcos: Mexico season 2 is on Netflix now.
Update: This article was originally published in November of 2018. It has been updated to reflect the new cast of Narcos: Mexico in 2020.