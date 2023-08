Here’s How Anxiety Affects Your Ability To Orgasm

If you’re someone who deals with stress and anxiety , the unwanted mental and physical effects can creep up during the most inopportune times. Perhaps you’re just hanging out, catching up on the latest episode of your favorite TV show and suddenly you begin to worry about everything in your life. Maybe you’re worrying about nothing in particular, but feel panicky nonetheless. Symptoms of anxiety include ruminating in your own thoughts, focusing on past regrets, a racing heart, sweaty palms, and a general feeling of impending doom. It’s a sneaky not-so-little feeling that can happen at any moment . And one of the worst moments it can strike is when you’re having sex and trying to orgasm.