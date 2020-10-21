Awesomely Terrible Horror Movies That Are So Bad They're Good

'Tis the season for pumpkin spice lattes, hoarding trick-or-treat candy from the neighborhood drugstore, and binge-watching all the guts-'n-gore horror films your stomach can handle.
After all, when the fall weather turns a tad chillier, there’s nothing better than cozying up with friends and loved ones under a shared blanket (or snuggling up solo!) and getting all the shivers out by watching any number of scary movies, ranging from zombie apocalypse flicks to psychological thrillers.
Some of the best movies to watch this season, however, are also arguably some of the worst. And this isn’t really a subjective opinion, but a universally accepted one: films like 1993’s Leprechaun, starring a young, pre-Friends Jennifer Aniston, would sooner win a Razzie than any other award. (M. Night Shyamalan’s 2008 film The Happening was, in fact, actually nominated for multiple Razzies that year.)
The best worst horror movies make these “awesomely terrible” lists for a good number of reasons, not least of all because many of them involve plots that are so implausible as to be laughable (see: Jaws 3-D or Wicker Man, starring Nicholas Cage). Others feature so many horror movie tropes and predictable dialogue that the movie itself is hardly worth watching — though that doesn’t stop horror fanatics looking for an easy, enjoyable way to spend Halloween every year. Think Paris Hilton in 2005’s House of Wax. Or 1994’s Hellbound, starring Chuck Norris as a demon-battling cop named Frank Shatter. You can’t make this stuff up.
So if you’re in the market for a classic horror film that will be as entertaining as it is (maybe?) meant to be spooky, then click through to see what kind of scary shenanigans you can count on for a good Halloween laugh fest this year.
Warning: spoilers ahead.