There's no show more perfect for Halloween than Netflix's Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina, of which we're eagerly awaiting a Part 3. The town of Greendale, where Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) and her friends run wild, embodies the holiday year-round. That makes the show's cast of creepy characters the perfect inspiration for this year's group costume. Or, just pick your favorite character and head out solo — you're a powerful witch who can get spooky all by herself.
The show exists in a deliberately timeless era, so costumes will have to be all about the colors. Each character has a specific mood, and each one plays an important role in Sabrina's life. Are you an aunt, wise and comforting? Harvey Kinkle (Ross Lynch), supportive and naive (ex, sorry) boyfriend? Or a Weird Sister, pretty much the symbol of feminine evil?
There's so much to work with and a lot to pull together before Halloween has officially arrived. Ahead, how you can be your favorite characters from Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina for Halloween.