Women Must Stop Playing By The Rules After Brett Kavanaugh's Confirmation

Three decades later, the girls who were raised on riot grrrl and reproductive justice are now at the height of their adult power. Many of them also have children of their own. Those children have just spent weeks listening to some of the most powerful men in the world declare that attempted rape is normal behavior for 17-year-old boys and that shoving your penis in a woman’s face doesn’t count if she’s drunk. I would be lying if I said I wasn’t worried about the impact this will have on them, and you should be too. But between third-wave parenting and the alternative knowledge paths made possible by the social media and the internet, the upcoming generations are more prepared than they even were in Hill’s moment to learn some of the right lessons from this, too.