How To Dress Like A Fortnite Character This Halloween

If you yourself haven't played Fortnite by now (or watched over your roomate's shoulder), you've certainly encountered one of its many viral dance moves. (The word "flossing" applies to more than just teeth.) Fortnite is everywhere, and, apparently, has caused the divorces of at least 200 couples in the UK. So here's how to rep your fave characters this Halloween.
Whether as a skin (the name for the different outfits you can dress your characters in), a bush, or a llama, here's how you can join in the Fortnite fun with these easy DIY Fortnite Halloween costumes.