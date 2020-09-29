Amazon Prime Day 2020 is officially set to kick off on October 13 (and end on October 14), offering eligible Prime members bountiful markdowns on a wide range of its top products (aka holiday shopping splendor across home, beauty, fashion, and high-techy electronics). And, as an early Prime-Day treat, the mammoth virtual retailer has already blessed us with big savings on its bestselling Alexa devices.
We're focusing on upgrading our living spaces while stay-at-home orders are still in full swing, and Amazon's actually useful smart assistant is ready to help. There's an Alexa device that specially designed to fit just about every lifestyle need, from living-room walls to kitchen countertops and even inside of cars. In short, there's a device for things you didn't even think you would need an Alexa for (like a literal microwave). As Amazon proudly put it across its homepage, "Alexa for everyone." Ahead, we breakdown each of these top Amazon-exclusive products along with the early access discounts you won't want to miss — be sure to watch this page for additional price drops as Prime Day nears.
