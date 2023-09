Can A Company Fire You For Being Depressed?

In 2021, an estimated 21 million adults in the U.S. had at least one major depressive episode. That’s 8.3% of all U.S. adults, with prevalence higher among adult females and those aged 18-25. Despite how prevalent it is, disclosing depression, and mental illness in general , to an employer is a tough call: You may get the support you need — but you might later worry about being treated differently by colleagues or looked over for bigger opportunities. While it’s true that the Americans with Disabilities Act affords workers some protections against discrimination, the ADA is no undefeatable guardian. If someone chooses to disclose a disability (something that is not obligatory), they may have grounds to sue in the event of discrimination — however, there are subtler ways to be penalized that can make it hard to take legal action.