11 Flavored Lubes That Will Spice Up Your Sex Life

Whether you use it with a partner or for solo play with sex toys, lube is the modest hero of modern sex life. From silicone lubricants to water-based ones, and everything in between, there’s a lube out there for everyone (you can even make your own lube at home). Finding the right one for you and your potential partner is a personal journey, but while you're at it, you might want to consider a few that will add some flavor to your sex life — literally.
Most flavored lubes are safe to use, according to Marla Renee Stewart, MA, certified sexologist at Velvet Lips Sex Ed and co-founder of the Sex Down South Conference. That being said, there are some things to look out for when choosing an edible lubricant. “You should use lubes that are paraben-free and glycerin-free, because if you don't, the sugar in the lubes can throw your pH off-balance and you may end up with a yeast infection or bacterial vaginosis,” Stewart adds.
On top of that, there are some best practices around using the lube, too. “When using flavored lubes, you also want to make sure that you are focused on one body part,” Stewart says. “Don't go from the vagina to the anus and back up to the vagina. This can be harmful to sensitive genitals and you don't want to take your vulva and vagina out for a week if you can prevent it.” As an added measure of safety, you should also check to make sure that you or your partner aren’t allergic to any of the ingredients. “That could prove quite disastrous,” says Stewart.
Whether you love creamy coconut, sweet strawberry, or luxurious sea salt and caramel, there’s an edible lube out there for everyone. Read on for 11 of our favorite flavored lubricants.
