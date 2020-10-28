34 Sexy Halloween Stories That’ll Inspire You For The Big Night

As a kid, Halloween is all about the candy and getting spooked. But as an adult, the holiday becomes a lot sexier. Whether you're into sexy costumes, role play, or trying out some new kinks, All Hallows' Eve is a prime time for adults to get their freak on — especially this year, when there's less incentive to leave the house.
From hooking up in a haunted house to some of the most hilarious costume pairings, the good denizens of Reddit have shared some seriously wild Halloween tales. We've rounded up a ton of Reddit's best stories to get you in the mood. Some you'll want to try at home, some you'll want to tell at your virtual Halloween party, and some (like the Mr. Rogers thing) you may want to promptly forget.