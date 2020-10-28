Not to freak you out or anything, but we have less a week to go until Halloween. It's game time, people. If you're a loyal fan of the holiday, then you've been hard at work creating elaborate costumes, prosthetic body parts, and intense make-up looks despite 2020's hurdles. You're ready to celebrate Halloween in a socially distant way, which for many means pulling out all the stops for one perfect Instagram photo. There's no reason not to utterly transform yourself into your favorite pop culture figure even though you're inside your home.
If you're anything like me, you rely on what's in your closet to throw together a passable Halloween costume. With the simple ingredients of black jeans, a black shirt, and sunglasses, you can actually form quite a few celebrity costumes.
These easy celebrity-inspired costumes can be put together in a matter of days, without much DIY skill required.