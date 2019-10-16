Celebrity Sisters That Make Amazing Halloween Costumes

Who's to blame for our obsession with celebrity sisters? Before you point to Kim Kardashian & co., think back to your childhood VHS tapes of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Sisters have been fascinating long before Keeping Up With the Kardashians. We watched Mary-Kate and Ashley interact and wear matching outfits with the same voyeuristic glee with which we currently watch the Kardashians coordinate.
Somehow, by following the sisters closely enough over the years, we hope we can be a part of their genetic club. We can learn their sister slang. We can be on their Family Feud team because we know so much about them.
At this point, if you're a celebrity, the coolest accessory you can have is a sister. We can thank the Middletons, the Kardashian-Jenners, and the Knowles for the fact that celebrities are better with a sister. Here are the best sister-inspired costumes you and your friend (or sister) can wear for Halloween.
At this point, if you're a celebrity, the coolest accessory you can have is a sister. We can thank the Middletons, the Kardashian-Jenners, and the Knowles for the fact that celebrities are better with a sister. Here are the best sister-inspired costumes you and your friend (or sister) can wear for Halloween.
This story has been updated throughout.