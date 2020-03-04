Why is it that every time social media is depicted on screen, it's the harbinger of great evil? And if not supernatural evil, then it's stalking, or bullying, or some other grave danger? For the most part, film has portrayed social media as an obstacle to living, not a tool we use in our daily lives.
Still, even though many of us use social media on a daily basis, it's hard to shake the feeling that so much can go wrong. Movies are capitalizing on that tremor of unease, and Netflix shows like The Circle aren't helping.
Social media invites strangers, and thus the unknown, into our lives. Here's how different movies have handled the lure, and potential danger, that lurks in our online presences. Unlike vampires and monsters, social media is one relatable monster.