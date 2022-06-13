Behold The Latest Handbag Trend: Drawstring Bags

Bags bags bags. There are so many new styles that it's natural to feel like it's hard to keep up. One day it's itty-bitty shoulder bags, and the next it's ethereal glass mini clutches. However, the latest trend is easy to follow: drawstring bags. We're talking about a plethora of styles, from bucket bags to crossbody to shoulder bags to totes. The only thing needed: delicate cinched tops.
This drawstring bag trend can easily link to the latest slouchy Chanel 22 totes. Yep, those colorful quilted drawstring leather totes with the chain strap that are flooding Instagram feeds. (If you haven't seen one, you will soon.) It's simple, functional, and adds a little personality to an everyday bag. Plus, the drawstrings prettily protect your daily necessities from falling out. Find yours within the vast collection of drawstring bags ahead.
