Read These 2 Companies' Bold Messages To Employees After Charlottesville

"We will find ways to speak out about these heinous acts.​ We​​ ​know that there was nothing new about what happened this weekend. This​ ​type of domestic terrorism has played out over and over again since the​ ​violent inception of our country. While not new, there is something​ ​especially ​abhorrent​ about the location. The 'rally' was organized and​ ​executed on the grounds of one of the largest institutions of higher​ ​education in the nation – and a predominantly white institution at that​. ​While​ ​hundreds of thousands​ ​of young Americans are working hard to prepare,​ ​pack, and get ready​ ​(emotionally, intellectually, and practically) for college,​ ​the terror events​ ​paint a symbolic picture of what first generation college​ ​goers often have to​ ​face in more subtle ways day in and day out on​ ​campus. New class​ ​orientation starts in four days at UVA. And we wonder​ ​why there is a​ ​persistent degree divide in America. We will find ways to​ ​speak up and out.