Remember when everybody on Friends had a gigantic, albeit obnoxiously eclectic, apartment in the West Village, despite working as a struggling actor/waitress/academic/chef/whatever Chandler's boring job was? Ah, the '90s. And it looks like the funniest Friend's Champagne tastes have only grown Champagne-ier over the years: Matthew Perry just put his Los Angeles home on the market for $13.5 million. Perry's clearly not working the same boring job as Chandler (Seriously, was he in IT or advertising or both? It was so boring, I can't remember.)
Perry purchased his Hollywood Hills home, which was built in 1962, in 2011. The three-bedroom house is a midcentury dream complete with glass walls, fire pits, and an infinity pool. Who knows why the actor is selling such a find, but it may have something to do with the fact that he's been spending so much time in NYC as of late; Perry's playwriting debut, The End Of Longing, ran in June off Broadway. LLNYC reported that Perry is currently residing in Tribeca.
He's certainly come a long way from the days of Miss Chanandler Bong. Ahead is an inside look at Perry's glitzy L.A. digs, which can be yours if you happen to have $13.5M to spend.
