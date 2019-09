Remember when everybody on Friends had a gigantic, albeit obnoxiously eclectic, apartment in the West Village, despite working as a struggling actor/waitress/academic/chef/whatever Chandler's boring job was? Ah, the '90s. And it looks like the funniest Friend 's Champagne tastes have only grown Champagne-ier over the years: Matthew Perry just put his Los Angeles home on the market for $13.5 million. Perry's clearly not working the same boring job as Chandler (Seriously, was he in IT or advertising or both? It was so boring, I can't remember.)