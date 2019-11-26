Celebrities Who Bared It All On Instagram

Ah, Instagram. Home to photos of your friends' engagement rings, Instagram-worthy vacation destinations, and occasionally, celebrity nude photos that make their own waves. Celebrities are the masters of Instagram, and for good reason. They can connect with their fans and build their personal brands, as well as rake in money from subtle (and not-so subtle) product placement.
Instagram's also where celebrities go to flaunt their bodies. But even celebrities — and more specifically, female ones — are subject to Instagram's "no nipple policy." In 2015, Rihanna posted a topless photos from her Lui magazine cover shoot and had her account suspended for breaching guidelines. Others, like Kendall Jenner and the rest of her family, slyly get around the nipple ban.
Here are the most iconic celebrity nudes that skirted the rules.