10 Artists You Need To Follow On Instagram Before Your Next Tattoo

Samantha Sasso
Photo: Getty Images.
Tattoos tend to be unique to the people getting them, but even the most creative minds have mood — and Instagram — boards filled with inspiration. Whether you love colorful, splashy designs or are more into minimal, dotted lines, there's nothing wrong with having a wandering eye for tattoos. The more you check out, the more ideas you'll get, the better your creation will come out.
Of course, this isn't to say you or your artist will, or should, plagiarize others' work. However, we do suggest you take a little time, peruse some Instagram feeds, and travel around the internet for a bit before you make your final decision. After all, there are endless styles to see and tons of questions to answer. Do you want script or a floral design? Black or painted colors? Realistic shadows or heavy-handed lines? Either way, we have the best artists to check out before you make your parlor appointment, ahead.
Ready to get started? Keep clicking to check out the best tattoo artists to follow on Instagram for a spark of daily ink envy.
1 of 20
The Artist To Follow: @hnnhtattoo

What To Expect: Colorful fill-ins, flowers, and fine-line details

Brooklyn-based artist Hannah Kang, isn't only a mainstay at one of New York's coolest studios — she's also a pro at creating detailed, unique work you literally won't find anywhere else.
2 of 20
Kang has a knack for making even the biggest tattoos look delicate.
3 of 20
The Artist To Follow: @kellikikcio

What To Expect: Hand-poked, still-life portraits and florals

In the case of Kelli Kikcio, co-owner of the Welcome Home Studio, art really does imitate life. Take one look at the artist's feed and you'll spot the real-life inspiration behind some of her work, including bowls of fruit and hanging plants.
4 of 20
But she doesn't just specialize in black-ink line-work — she also adds bold washes of color to designs that call for it.
5 of 20
The Artist To Follow: @bluestonebabe

What To Expect: Hand-poked tattoos with intricate details and plenty of minimalist designs

Rosa Bluestone Perr, a Brooklyn-based tattoo artist, specializes in dainty, hand-poked tattoos. If you like delicate floral motifs, whimsical animal designs, or dainty script — this is your girl.
6 of 20
But you won't just find teeny-tiny tattoos on Perr's feed. Her clean, minimalist style also translates to larger pieces like this one.
7 of 20

✨⚡️

A post shared by Michelle Santana (@mnsantanatattoo) on

The Artist To Follow: @mnsantanatattoo

What To Expect: Black and grey, fine-line tattoos

Minimalism is dominating mainstream tattoo designs these days, but the art you'll discover on Santana's page is nothing like what you'll find on Pinterest. Her art can be smaller than the tip of your finger, but the details are infinitely more detailed than some larger tattoos we've seen elsewhere.
8 of 20

#west4tattoo #santanatattoo

A post shared by Michelle Santana (@mnsantanatattoo) on

Despite the fact that the tattoo world is primarily male-dominated, female artists like Santana are taking over the world of line work and Insta-worthy art.
9 of 20

Feminism ✊🏼

A post shared by Zihee_tattoo (@zihee_tattoo) on

The Artist To Follow: @zihee_tattoo

What To Expect: Watercolor designs with bursts of bright colors

It's the shop behind the industry's latest trend, helix tattoos, but there is so much more to this portfolio. In true Zihee form, the artists almost always use a rainbow spectrum of colors that makes the art pop.
10 of 20

🌺🌿🍒🌸🌹🌷

A post shared by Zihee_tattoo (@zihee_tattoo) on

You can also expect florals, florals, and more florals on this page. Craving an eternal reminder of spring? Zihee is the spot to look for inspiration.
11 of 20
The Artist To Follow: @curtmontgomerytattoos

What To Expect: Heavy-handed lines, the basic bones of a shape or design

Curt Montgomery is no stranger to art that pushes the envelope, making his feed the perfect place to find unique inspiration. Think: Two mouths kissing or a cat pawing at the moon. These are just a few of the non-traditional concepts featured on the artist's feed, but each one is far from cheesy or cartoonish.
12 of 20
Montgomery has tatted celebrities like Halsey, Joe Jonas, and Sophie Turner. And if there's anyone who can make a two-toned rabbit look cool, it's him.
13 of 20

Cool snake for a really cool Lindsay. Thanks so much doll, very happy we got to meet 💫

A post shared by Tea (@tealeigh) on

The Artist To Follow: @tealeigh

What To Expect: Stick-and-poke tattoos that don't look DIY

While a lot people have opinions about the stick-and-poke method, there's no reason to count it out before pulling some inspo. When done by an experienced pro in a professional environment, the dainty art is a great way to wear just about every image, from hands to plants to animals.
14 of 20

Healed rose on Rockie :) Thanks for the photo!

A post shared by Tea (@tealeigh) on

No, stick-and-pokes aren't always minimalist designs. With Tea, you're more than welcome to go big or go home with your art and imagination.
15 of 20

💤 . #soltattoo#솔타투

A post shared by Sol Art (@soltattoo) on

The Artist To Follow: @soltattoo

What To Expect: Intricate details and dainty ink of almost anything

We've never seen a tattoo artist make a puppy tattoo seem so appealing. Instead of leaning on the side of a caricature, every single example of work from this Seoul-based shop is worthy of being framed and put on the wall.
16 of 20

Waves on a scar 🏄 . #soltattoo#솔타투

A post shared by Sol Art (@soltattoo) on

These dainty pieces are loaded with vibrant color and fine lines that fall somewhere on the spectrum of minimal watercolor and realism — just on a much smaller scale.
17 of 20

I need my space @pigmentninja

A post shared by @basic.ink on

The Artist To Follow: @basic.ink

What To Expect: Mystical designs, warm colors, and detailed line work

This Istanbul-based studio is all about out-of-this-world art. Think: stargazers, space stations, and everything beyond the skyline. Even better, the feed offers up designs that mix black line work and colorful fill-ins.
18 of 20

The little prince by @mentat_gamze

A post shared by @basic.ink on

Let your imagination run free with when viewing this feed, it'll help you decide if you're ready for something from the heavens.
19 of 20

❤️💔 #tattoo #ink #inked #thecrayoner

A post shared by 🇫🇷 Paris.Salon privé.NO DM 🇪🇺 (@thecrayoner) on

The Artist To Follow: @thecrayoner

What To Expect: Petite prints, whimsical fonts and lines.

The Paris-based artist is your go-to for minimal lines on a larger scale. Think: back of the arm, chest, or thigh placements.
20 of 20

🌹#tattoo #ink #inked #blackwork #thecrayoner

A post shared by 🇫🇷 Paris.Salon privé.NO DM 🇪🇺 (@thecrayoner) on

Despite the fact that the majority of the designs are thin and simple, the overall style isn't quite as minimal as JonBoy or Dr. Woo. However, if you're looking for script, we suggest you hit this salon up the next time you find yourself in Europe.
