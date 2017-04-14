TW: Rape Threat ?Submission "I want to thank you for everything you're doing. I wasn't comfortable posting this to my social media accounts. I once asked a female friend to refrain from making rape jokes and she didn't get the obvious reason why and she argued with me. Even after I told her I was raped, she slut shamed me and victim blamed me on the basis that it's "because I have tinder and because I went to his place after talking to him for two months" (him not being Nick btw) not at all for the fact that he's a rapist. After all that, I definitely wasn't going to post that but I've attached the conversation I had with this total waste of space if you want to post it. Thank you again and I hope Tinder apologizes to you and won't continue to tolerate the sort of behaviour many women have faced." @tinder #tinder #tinderallows #tinderhateswomen #holdtinderaccountable #justiceforbianca

A post shared by Unpleasant (@whydidyouswiperighttho) on Apr 2, 2017 at 4:28pm PDT