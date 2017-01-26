Rebel Wilson isn't letting her filming schedule interfere with celebrating her heritage. The Pitch Perfect 3 star posted an Instagram video on Thursday in honor of Australia Day. The annual holiday is a big deal for the country — it marks the anniversary of the first British ships arriving in Australia in 1788. The actress revealed an impressive spread of Australian food in the Instagram post, which she filmed from the movie's set. "We did a special Australia Day lunch on set today in Atlanta x #PitchPerfect3," Wilson captioned the photo. The foods included classic Australia Day dishes like pavlova, a meringue dessert typically served with berries. Unfortunately, while it looks like there was plenty of bread and sausage to go around at the set lunch, the treat was more of a "personal-size pavlova," as Wilson joked in the video.
Wilson's admiration for Australia Day didn't stop at Instagram, either — she also tweeted about the holiday.
Happy Australia Day you legends ?? pic.twitter.com/ogiZJmZOfM— Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) January 26, 2017
The rest of the Bellas might not be Australian, but we're sure they appreciated Wilson's gesture. Here's hoping our other favorite Australian actor is enjoying the holiday just as much.
