Kim Kimble has built a Hollywood hair empire that reads a lot like a modern fairytale. First, there are her A-list celeb clients. Think: Zendaya, Beyoncé, Shakira, Lady Gaga, and Rihanna. Then, of course, her product line. And, finally, a hair studio — and a hit T.V. show that chronicles its dynamic employees. Did we mention she's self-made, getting her start as a shampoo girl at her mother's salon?
As expected, she's not resting on her laurels. Kimble’s regularly expanding her product line for curly and straight textures and even released an innovative flat iron that uses vapor for a shining finish — and less damage on textured hair.
To celebrate the premiere of season five of L.A. Hair this month, Kimble broke down some of our favorite looks. From Beyoncé’s Lemonade curls to Nicki Minaj’s pin-straight strands, Kimble is spilling all her hair secrets ahead.