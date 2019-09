Kim Kimble has built a Hollywood hair empire that reads a lot like a modern fairytale. First, there are her A-list celeb clients. Think: Zendaya, Beyoncé, Shakira, Lady Gaga, and Rihanna. Then, of course, her product line . And, finally, a hair studio — and a hit T.V. show that chronicles its dynamic employees. Did we mention she's self-made, getting her start as a shampoo girl at her mother's salon?