With everyone raving about Netflix and chill, Hulu doesn't get nearly as much love as it deserves. I like to think of Hulu as the streaming service for regular folks with hectic schedules. Netflix will have a collection of weird and unusual titles for the eclectic spirit. But if you just want to watch prime-time favorites, Hulu is right for you. The platform can even randomize a playlist of shows just in case you don’t feel like binging one specific series.
Hulu also has a bigger selection of current shows to choose from. The general rule of thumb is that if Netflix doesn't have it, Hulu will. The platform is even starting to rival Netflix in the original-programming category. Sure, it may not be as sexy as its counterpart with the red logo, but Hulu definitely has some things going for it.
Here's the best of what's on offer.