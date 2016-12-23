The good news: Even if you don't have a hideous cable-knit monstrosity to wear to your family holiday party, you can re-create that look on your face.



First, start with a base of festive red and green stripes. Then, since fully fleshed out makeup looks are all about the accessories, you're going to want to don a flower crown of sorts made from ornaments. And of course, in order to truly commit, you'll want to include red stockings dangling from your ears. With a final dash of yarn, you're ready to hit any holiday gathering with confidence.

