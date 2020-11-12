The “Home Alone” Cast — 30 Years Later

Christmas just ain't Christmas without Macaulay Culkin.
Back in 1990, a little holiday movie known as Home Alone was released. We all know what followed. Home Alone broke box-office records and propelled Culkin into child superstardom.
In the decades since, the movie has become a Christmas classic. It's also become the basis of fan speculation (hello, Saw theory) and memes. But answer one question: Do you know what happened to the cast?
It's been 30 years since the McCallister clan ran off to the airport to celebrate Christmas in Paris — and totally forgot little Kevin, forcing him to defend himself against robbers. Were they the biggest group of jerks ever assembled in one family? Were they possibly the worst family ever for forgetting a kid who'd barely entered grade school? Were the "wet bandits" the worst robbers ever? We can't answer those questions.
But we can tell you exactly what's happened to the actors since 1990. Ahead, the cast of Home Alone then and now.