35 Halloween Costumes For Badass Feminists

Halloween: It’s the best of times and the worst of times, especially if you’re a socially conscious feminist. On the one hand, you’ve got candy, drinking, and dressing up — awesome things that many people are down to enjoy. On the other hand, well, something about “dressing up” seems to bring out the worst impulses in a lot of people, whether via the assumption that any woman’s costume absolutely has to accentuate/reveal virtually all of her body parts, or the depressingly predictable trend towards racially insensitive “costumes.”
So what’s a fun-loving, costume-appreciating feminist to do? We did the vetting for you and rounded up a bunch of great costume ideas. From Simone Biles to Beyoncé, these suggestions will save you the trouble of figuring out which costumes best show off your passion for gender equality.
Without further ado, here’s a list of feminist costume ideas — idols, icons, and a few concepts that really should be made sexy this Halloween — for you to consider. Let us know if we’re missing any of your favorites.