The Kama Sutra Sex Positions You Didn’t Know Existed

If it seems strange that a 2,000-year-old text continues to carry such an impact on our erotic imaginations , it gets even stranger when you realize that most of the Kama Sutra isn’t actually about sex . Unlike the many hot-and-heavy sex guides that bear its name, the original Kama Sutra is a philosophical text offering musings on how to have a rewarding life and fruitful relationships ; to the extent that it’s a “sex manual,” it’s mostly because it doesn’t shy away from the notion that sex (and interesting sex positions ) is a healthy and normal part of life. Of course, given that this is a 2,000-year-old text, it’s very heteronormative and cisgender. While queer sex and non-binary gender identities do make appearances in the text, the general assumption was that the reader’s primary sexual relationship would be a heterosexual one — but that won’t be the case here.