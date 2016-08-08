There's been no shortage of interest in Ivanka Trump's role in her father's bid for the White House.
Reports have hailed the 34-year-old businesswoman as everything from a "secret weapon" to GOP nominee Donald Trump's "greatest asset."
Now, Trump is opening up about her contributions to the campaign and her own political future in an interview with Harper's Bazaar.
The potential first daughter played down suggestions (or hopes) that she's "calling the shots" behind-the-scenes, saying that she's "definitely not."
"His campaign is his campaign," she said in the interview, which will hit newsstands August 16 as part of the September issue. "We have worked together for over a decade, and I love my father, I respect my father. I also understand him and how he thinks."
When it comes to the issues she cares about most, Trump echoed her remarks at last month's Republican National Convention. She cited issues that impact the lives of women and families, including accessible and affordable child care, as top priorities. But the self-described feminist declined to share her views on other issues that impact women across the United States, including abortion access.
"I don't talk politics. I made that decision at the beginning of this campaign because I am not the candidate," she said.
As for whether voters can expect to see Ivanka Trump on the ballot someday? Don't hold your breath.
"No, it's not something I think I would ever do," Trump said.
Reports have hailed the 34-year-old businesswoman as everything from a "secret weapon" to GOP nominee Donald Trump's "greatest asset."
Now, Trump is opening up about her contributions to the campaign and her own political future in an interview with Harper's Bazaar.
The potential first daughter played down suggestions (or hopes) that she's "calling the shots" behind-the-scenes, saying that she's "definitely not."
"His campaign is his campaign," she said in the interview, which will hit newsstands August 16 as part of the September issue. "We have worked together for over a decade, and I love my father, I respect my father. I also understand him and how he thinks."
When it comes to the issues she cares about most, Trump echoed her remarks at last month's Republican National Convention. She cited issues that impact the lives of women and families, including accessible and affordable child care, as top priorities. But the self-described feminist declined to share her views on other issues that impact women across the United States, including abortion access.
"I don't talk politics. I made that decision at the beginning of this campaign because I am not the candidate," she said.
As for whether voters can expect to see Ivanka Trump on the ballot someday? Don't hold your breath.
"No, it's not something I think I would ever do," Trump said.
Advertisement