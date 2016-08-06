A recent study published in the British Journal of Psychology suggests that people who behave more altruistically have more sex. Consider this strong support for the saying, "you catch more flies with honey..."
For the study, 192 women and 105 men answered a survey about their altruistic habits, which included how often they donated blood, gave to charities, and helped out their neighbors. They then self-reported on their sexual histories. In comparing the participants' responses and their sex lives, researchers found that people who scored higher on the altruism survey were likely to have had more sexual partners.
Here's the thing about those results, though — the researchers were relying on the participants for an accurate account of their sexual history and their good deeds, which means there may be some over-reporting going on.
That said, we can't think of a reason not to donate blood, give to charities, and help your neighbors more often. Worse comes to worst, you'll have a little more sex.
