TSA-Friendly Sex Toys To Take With You On Spring Break

In a perfect world, we'd never have to be secretive about our sex toys while traveling. But shit happens. Take it from someone whose rolling luggage came down the bag drop buzzing for everyone to hear — you need a TSA-friendly sex toy. Because we know better than anyone that frantically scrambling to turn off your vibrator in the middle of baggage claim isn't the way you want to start out your vacation. And though the TSA sees pretty much everything (and will not be phased by whatever goes through its X-rays), there are still choices you can make that will help eliminate the possibility of any of those potentially embarrassing run-ins with security.
Sex toys have come a long way in advancing with helpful features that can make traveling with them a breeze. Vibrators that feature travel locks, so they won't accidentally buzz to life mid-trip, are a great choice. Or, maybe you're more interested in vibrators that come with discreet travel cases that TSA won't even blink an eye at. Not feeling like taking any kind of risk? Choosing a sex toy you have to plug in to use, a whisper-quiet vibrator, or something disguised as another object are all travel-safe options. Worry not, traveler, as you start putting together your spring break packing list, there are more than enough TSA-friendly sex toys to sort through. Luckily, we've done the heavy lifting and picked our favorites, so you can fly without stressing about your bag being searched again.
