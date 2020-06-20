June is Pride Month, a time that would usually see parades and celebrations in LGBTQ communities across the country. However, this year is a little different. In many places, festivities have been cancelled in light of the still-raging COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, many are taking to the streets, joining protests against systemic racism and police brutality in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.
But even from home, there's an easy way for everyone to celebrate the queer experience. Once again, Netflix has got you covered. You could stream a teen romantic comedy, a heartbreaking Oscar-winner, a gorgeous Tom Ford tear-jerker, a sexy drama, or a Bollywood dance-fest. But really, why not all of the above?
Ahead, check out a starter list for your Pride movie night.