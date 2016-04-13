This Is How Many Women Are Scared Of Trump

Donald Trump has not run his campaign on playing nice — particularly when it comes to women. And it looks like that could be coming back to haunt him.
Millennial women are more scared of Donald Trump than they are supportive of him, according to a Refinery29/ABC News Vote Your Values poll. In an open-ended question, 63% of women our poll surveyed offered up Trump’s name in response to a question of whether there was any candidate they were afraid of. Neither was he inspirational — only 11% of women wanted to have a meal with him.
Hilary Clinton, who was second place in the poll, didn’t fare nearly so poorly. 13% of women polled said the Democratic front-runner scared them. Less people were scared of the other candidates — they landed in the single digits at most.
Throughout his campaign, Trump has often put his foot in his mouth regarding issues related specifically to women. His infamous feud with Fox News commentator Megyn Kelly was full of gender-based insults and allusions to menstruation that turned off some female voters. His statement that women who had illegal abortions should be punished, which he later backtracked on, also drew criticism. Though the candidate has said that Planned Parenthood does “very good work for millions of women,” he has also called for it to be defunded. The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment on this story.
