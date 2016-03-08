Chrissy Teigen Wants To Be Pregnant All Through Her 30s

Whether she’s throwing a glam baby shower or pulling crazy faces at the Oscars, we can’t take our eyes off Chrissy Teigen. She’s featured in a cover profile in the April issue of SELF, hitting newsstands March 15. The cover, photographed by Gilles Bensimon, is classic Teigen. And she gets characteristically honest inside.
Teigen tells the magazine that she is definitely not done having children. Certainly John Legend doesn’t seem ready to stop.
“I think I’ll probably be pregnant all through my 30s,” Teigen tells SELF. “I’ve always pictured everyone around the table for the holidays and together once a week. It’ll be heartbreaking if it doesn’t end up happening, but hopefully it will.”
She says that her cookbook, Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat, was inspired by models lying in interviews.
“It always bothered me when someone would interview a model and say, ‘What do you do to stay in shape?’ and she would say, ‘I love to eat pizza; I love to indulge,’” Teigen tells SELF. “I’ve always been the first one to say, ‘Bullshit! No you don’t.’ So I’ve been hyperaware of that, and I waited years to write a cookbook because I wanted people to know I really do love food.”
Though she’s pregnant, she still exercises regularly.
“I work out every day. I still feel fit and energetic. In a way, I’m healthier now that I’m pregnant,” Teigen tells SELF. “A lot of classes don’t feel like they’re tough enough on you, but some trainers have you rolling tires and stuff. And I’m like, ‘OK, I need something in between that!’”
Click ahead to check out more shots from Teigen's trailblazing cover shoot.
