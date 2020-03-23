The Pro Guide To Coloring Your Hair At Home

All over the world, people are practicing social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19. For most, it's proving to be challenging in ways we didn't expect, including our beauty routines. Sure, removing our own gels to waxing at home isn't as timely or pressing as most of the issues facing the world at large, but it can help restore some dignity and a sense of routine to people who feel upended by the changes around them. If there's one beauty treatment that's especially intimidating though, it's hair color.
"It's best to leave big color changes to the professionals," says Ashley Streicher, celebrity colorist and Garnier consulting stylist. "You don't want to try new colors and techniques at home just because you're bored." That being said, successfully using toning gloss, root touch-up, or single-process color is totally possible with the right tips and tools.
"Before attempting to color your hair at home, it's important that you understand what color your hair is," Streicher says. "Are you a medium, warm brown? Or maybe a light, cool blonde?" To do so, she recommends paying close attention to color guides on product websites and at-home boxes to match your natural color. Plan to grab two boxes if your hair is super thick or long and, regardless, always do a patch test on a small, bottom section of hair before doing the full job.
Still nervous? For extra clarity around your color and formula choice, Streicher suggests checking in with your hairdresser. "Call your colorist and talk to them honestly about what your goal is," Streicher says. "This will help to avoid color correction later." Keep scrolling for more pro tips, plus the products that make it easy, ahead.
