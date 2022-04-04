7:30pm — We discuss getting Frank desexed, but it's going to cost around $500, so we decide to put it off for a few months. I’m trying to work towards havings some kind of savings, but it feels like there’s always something coming up. Last week, I had to go to the gyno, setting me back $350. I also know that I have an upcoming appointment to get my ingrown toenail sorted, which is also going to cost money. Living in such an expensive city, whilst also trying to be social and proactive about my health is really hard and constantly leaves me broke. I don't want to feel so anxious about money, so I really need to find a way to save.



8:30pm — After dinner, my boyfriend heads off to the pub to catch up with mates and I get back to writing some freelance work. I'm currently writing about fatphobia.