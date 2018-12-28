The comfort of a roomy sweater is undeniable. Whether it's hand-knit from your grandma or the product of some weekend retail therapy, everyone should consider hunkering down in a wearable tent of snuggly softness. Plus, nothing looks better when you're curled up by a warm fire with a cup of hot cocoa — not that we'd suggest any pre-orchestrated "in the moment" Instagram captures for your upcoming ski trip trip — if it happens, so be it. So, let's get down to the knitty gritty and check out 29 of the most comfy oversized sweaters worth being meme-ified on your next winter outing.