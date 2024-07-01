Scorpio, the month of July can be one of the most fulfilling months you’ve experienced so far this year, but in order for this to happen you have to be willing to make different choices and live with greater discernment about where to direct your energy and resources, and why. One of your biggest missions around the Cancer new moon on 5th July is to get clear about where you’d like to travel, who you want to be surrounded by, and what you’d like to learn or teach over the course of the next six months. Your sector of expansion, philosophy, media and long journeys is activated by Cancer Season, and you can tell it’s time to spread your wings and let go of the status quo. This may feel terrifying at first. But once you take the leap, you’ll feel free.