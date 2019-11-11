Sarah: "I work full-time as a womenswear designer in central London, and live in south London with my husband in a rented flat. I would definitely say I am a spender; I spend my entire wage each month and frequently have to borrow from my husband before the end of the month, which is slightly embarrassing at 31!



I enjoy my money, like to be spontaneous, and would say I am generous; I would never skip a round in the pub or turn up to a party empty-handed. I typically spend £300 per week with most of it going on social occasions, eating out or the pub, and holidays. I eat out at least twice a week and buy my lunch every day. We always get a curry take-out on Sunday evening – it’s a bit of a ritual. If I buy clothing I make sure it’s from a small independent brand, and I don’t mind paying more to support these.



Considering we are on a similar wage, you couldn’t really get any more different than Nina and me in terms of spending."



