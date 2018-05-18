Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
us
de
fr
ca
Something New
Weddings
In Defence Of The Bridezilla
by
Jess Commons
From starter marriages to golden weddings and all that’s in between.
Something New
The Truth About Wedding Night Sex
by
RACHEL ENGLAND
Something New
7 Bridesmaids Who Failed To Do Their Bridal Duties
by
Erin Donnelly
Something New
"I Won It On Facebook": How These Brides Got Their Wedding Dresses For Free
by
Kim Easton-Smith
Something New
Something New
3 Incredible Ideas For Natural Hair On Your Wedding Day
Kara Kia
18 May 2018
Something New
How To Plan A Wedding For Less Than 3k – By One Couple Who Did Just That
Colette Earley
18 May 2018
Something New
What It's Like To Get Married The Second Time Around
OLIVIA CASSANO
17 May 2018
Something New
I'm OK Being Single At Weddings – Please Stop Making It A Big Deal
At the welcome reception of a wedding abroad last summer, I, a recently single lady finally in a healthy and happy relationship with myself, ended up in a
by
Rose Stokes
Something New
7 Truly Awful Hen Parties You'll Be Glad You Didn't Attend
by
Stevie Martin
Something New
Money Diary: How I Spent 10k On My Wedding & Still Had A Free Bar
by
Anonymous
Something New
8 Essential Wedding Bits Every Bride Needs
by
Olivia Santner
Something New
I Work In The Wedding Industry – & It Has A Problem With Diversity
I have always been a feminist. I regularly protested that I “didn’t need a man” but when I saw my boyfriend down on one knee, I couldn't
by
Nova Reid
Something New
"I Wore The Same Wedding Dress As My Grandmother
It’s pretty commonplace nowadays for brides to opt for a vintage wedding dress over a brand new gown. There’s something just a little bit magical about
by
Colette Earley
Something New
Welcome To Something New: A Week All About Weddings
Well, it's wedding season. Which means that, if you're a millennial, you're now spending your weekends either sobbing with joy as you watch
by
Jess Commons
Sex
I Got Engaged After Just 3 Months — & I Don't Regret It
I’d kept cheese in my fridge longer than I’d known the man who just proposed to me. It had been 92 days, yes, 12 weeks, since I’d met a perfect stran
by
Jo Piazza
Sex
What It's Really Like To Lose Your Virginity On Your Wedding Night
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Weddings
Why These Men Took Their Wives' Last Names
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Wellness
I Thought I Was Cool With My Body. Then I Got Married
My cousin recently texted me a snapshot he’d taken of me when I wasn’t looking. In it, I am grinning so hard that my eyes are almost shut, and both my
by
Kelsey Miller
Fashion
10 Wedding Dress & Shoe Combinations From The High Street
by
Caroline Ferry
Living
Post-Wedding Comedown Is Awful & No One Talks About It
From the constant #tbt posts it's clear to see that already, this summer's brides are feeling a little bit blue after their big day. Here's how to deal if
by
Kim Easton-Smith
Money Diaries
Money Diary: How I Spent 15k On My Wedding
by
Anonymous
Something New
5 Things I Wish I'd Known When I Cancelled My Wedding
Our wedding was going to be in my hometown, at a private winery surrounded by blooming lavender fields in Northern California. Our colors were pearl and ma
by
A Practical Wedding