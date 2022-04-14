Roar Delves Into The Weirdness & Horror Of Being A Woman Today

Take the first episode: "The Woman Who Disappeared." Insecure’s Issa Rae plays an author who has touched down in Los Angeles to meet a team of smarmy, self-satisfied, white Hollywood execs who plan on turning her memoir into a film. The dream, right? The momentous meeting takes a nightmare turn when the execs announce that they’re thinking of turning her story into a virtual reality experience instead. She hates the idea and insists that she doesn’t want it to happen, knowing it will exploit her trauma. Despite articulating herself eloquently and asking all the right questions, the execs start shuffling and eyeing each other awkwardly. They try to comfort her, offering her a glass of water, telling her it’s okay to be nervous. It dawns on her: despite all her vocal protesting, they literally can’t hear her. To them, she is sitting there silently, sulking. She’s slowly turning invisible. With nods to Get Out, it’s clearly an allegory of the way in which white people silence Black voices but capitalise on their pain and lived experiences. The final moments of the episode – when you see a glamorous party of influencers experiencing her childhood racial pain through VR headsets as a form of entertainment – are distressing to say the least.