My friend and I went to Paris for the Easter holiday weekend, our first time travelling together. I bought tickets for the Arc de Triomphe and Sainte-Chapelle online so that we could skip the line (£29.41). They were a similar price to what we would have paid if we'd queued at the attractions anyway. We got lost on our way to the Eiffel Tower on the last day and almost missed our flight! We ran for the train to the airport and got there 15 minutes before departure. Annoyingly, the flight was then delayed because they had to refuel. At least we got our cardio in! The trip was fun, I really like Paris and would love to visit the city again.