I have experienced some very dark times but I have been fortunate to be surrounded by supportive and loving friends and my partner. They have offered different perspectives, guided and helped me to take it one step at a time. There is no doubt that the hardest thing was telling my 14-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter that the cancer had returned. Some nights my daughter gives me a big hug and doesn’t want me to leave; it’s an unimaginable feeling when I think of not being there for them both. Although I am comforted and reassured that their dad is there and they will be a little team, finding strength and getting through life together, there is nothing like a maternal relationship and my kids need me to be alive.