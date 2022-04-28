This content was developed by Refinery29 and paid for and approved by Gilead Sciences Europe Ltd.
Triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) is the most aggressive form of breast cancer and accounts for approximately 15-20% of all cases. It has the highest chance of spreading to other parts of the body – becoming metastatic and therefore incurable – and is more likely to affect Black women and women under 40. (Sources: Macmillan Cancer Support; Worldwide Cancer Research; Cancer Research UK)
Fifty-two-year-old doctor and mother of two Helen was diagnosed with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer in 2020, two years after she was first diagnosed with breast cancer. Here she tells us what it was like to receive that devastating diagnosis, and how it’s given her a whole new outlook on life.
Advertisement
The following interview was told to Sarah Graham and edited for length and clarity.
It all began in May 2018 with a ridiculously bad hangover. I was lying on the sofa, feeling so unwell, when I felt something really big in my breast. I knew that lumps could be a symptom of breast cancer but they often turn out not to be cancerous so at the time I didn’t think it was anything serious. Particularly because I’d had a mammogram the previous year, which was fine. I went to see my GP just in case and was sent for a biopsy.
I was invited in for the results a week later and even then I was in denial. I was planning to go on my own but a friend and colleague insisted on coming with me. I remember every single detail of that day. My friend and I were sat with the doctor and she was just tapping away on her computer, waiting until the breast care nurse came in. That was when I realised something bad was happening. As soon as the nurse came in and confirmed it was breast cancer I burst into tears and so did my friend. I was hysterical but they reassured me that my type of breast cancer was highly treatable because it was hormone receptor-positive (HR+) and only in my breast.
This kind of diagnosis is known as primary breast cancer, where the cancer hasn’t spread to other parts of the body. If it does spread, it’s known as secondary or metastatic breast cancer, which is incurable. The next few weeks were pretty horrible because I convinced myself that the cancer had spread, even though there was no reason to think this, and I began having panic attacks. In the end I requested a CT scan to check and that looked fine, which completely reassured me. I was ecstatic, and to be honest I never really thought about it spreading again after that. After I’d finished treatment, I just didn’t think the cancer would come back.
Advertisement
By the summer of 2020 life was back to normal, juggling everything: parenthood, being a partner, a friend, sister, daughter, a doctor. Then I developed some vague tummy troubles with pain, bloating and nausea. At the time I just thought it was irritable bowel syndrome and tried changing my diet. Eventually I had a CT scan. The doctor called with my results on a Monday evening. I was still at work with a colleague. The doctor said, “I’m really sorry but you’ve got a massive lesion on your liver and swelling of the kidneys.” As a doctor, the reality of this result hit me with full force: my cancer had spread. It was the most life-changing moment, the realisation that I now had incurable breast cancer.
Everything happened pretty quickly after that. Within a week I’d had another biopsy, which showed that my breast cancer had changed to triple-negative status. This meant my treatment options were more limited because the hormonal and targeted therapies that are usually used to treat breast cancer wouldn’t work. I didn’t cope well with the diagnosis initially; I felt such worry in addition to feeling physically symptomatic with the cancer active again.
I have experienced some very dark times but I have been fortunate to be surrounded by supportive and loving friends and my partner. They have offered different perspectives, guided and helped me to take it one step at a time. There is no doubt that the hardest thing was telling my 14-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter that the cancer had returned. Some nights my daughter gives me a big hug and doesn’t want me to leave; it’s an unimaginable feeling when I think of not being there for them both. Although I am comforted and reassured that their dad is there and they will be a little team, finding strength and getting through life together, there is nothing like a maternal relationship and my kids need me to be alive.
Advertisement
My friends and family are so well informed and understanding, and the practical support they’ve offered has been amazing – showing up to make us dinners, always being there on the phone. It’s been so important to also have peer support from other people within the metastatic breast cancer community because no one really gets it unless they’ve been through it themselves. Although it’s hard hearing when other women from the community have died, there’s such a positive and supportive energy from connecting with each other online.
Despite the dark times, living with metastatic breast cancer has given me a more positive outlook on life. I’ve applied for retirement from work and I try to make the most of each new day: I relish life. According to the statistics I’m going to die in the next six months but I don’t plan to. I’m focusing on really looking after myself both physically and psychologically, I practise yoga to help bring harmony between my body and mind. I also cold-water swim – this makes me feel strong, it’s my happy place, my thoughts are far away from the cancer. It all helps me to feel and believe in hope for my future.
Helen is being supported by Met Up UK, a charity dedicated to improving outcomes for people with metastatic breast cancer. For more info, visit Met Up UK.
Symptoms of primary breast cancer include a new lump or thickened tissue in either breast; a change in the size or shape of one or both breasts; discharge from either nipple; a lump or swelling in either armpit; a change to the look or feel of skin, such as puckering or dimpling; a rash (like eczema), crusting, redness, scaly or itchy skin; or a change in the appearance of the nipple, such as becoming sunken into the breast. Breast pain is not usually a symptom of breast cancer.
Advertisement
Symptoms of secondary breast cancer include feeling more tired than usual, loss of appetite and feeling generally unwell for no obvious reason. Broken bones, persistent cough, feeling breathless, loss of appetite, lumps or red skin, numbness, dizziness, loss of balance, changes in mood or personality or seizures can also be examples of specific types of secondary breast cancer. (Source: Cancer Research UK)
If you experience any of these symptoms you should make an appointment to see your GP. Further information can be found on the NHS website or via UK cancer-related charities such as Macmillan Cancer Support or Cancer Research UK.
Job Code: UK-UNB-1528. Date of Preparation: January 2022
Advertisement