Interviews
Beauty
Tracee Ellis Ross' Hair Line Is For Curly Girls
by
Thatiana Diaz
R29 Brings You The Latest Killer Interviews With Your Favourite Celebrities & Influencers
Interviews
Constance Wu Wants You To Pay Attention To One Subtle Detail Hidden In
...
by
Anne Cohen
Interviews
Bat For Lashes Was Done With Music, Then The
Lost Girls
Found Her
by
Jazmin Kopotsha
Mind
"You're Just Kooky": Why Women With Autism Aren't Taken Seriously
by
Jess Commons
Interviews
Barbie Ferreira:
Euphoria
Changed The Way I Feel About Makeup
Barbie Ferreira
21 Aug 2019
Interviews
Samara Weaving Is A New Kind Of Scream Queen
Kaitlin Reilly
21 Aug 2019
Interviews
Lizzo: "I Want My Lips To Look Like I’m Ready To Suck A Dick
Rachel Lubitz
21 Aug 2019
Interviews
Maya Hawke Acts, Sings & Cries
Maya Hawke started making music because she was crying too much. Like any 19-year-old fresh out of high school and facing the intimidating “What’s Next
by
Morgan Baila
unstyled
E. Jean Carroll on Donald Trump, Sexual Assault, & 25 Years Of Ab...
In “Hideous Men”, New York magazine’s 21st June cover story, E. Jean Carroll shares an excerpt from her new book What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Pr
by
Justin Ravitz
Interviews
Missandei Is Dead. Long Live Nathalie Emmanuel
She met her end on Game of Thrones. Now, Nathalie Emmanuel is ready for her next project in Four Weddings and a Funeral.
by
Jazmin Kopotsha
Interviews
Stranger Things
’ Mrs. Wheeler Is A Wine Mum, But She’s N...
It's really a wonder that any of the parents in Stranger Things have managed to get through three seasons without realising that their kids are involv
by
Kelsea Stahler
Movies
How Awkwafina Shed Her Comic Persona For
The Farewell
Awkwafina has built a reputation as one of the funniest women in Hollywood. As the breakout performer in Ocean’s 8 and Crazy Rich Asians, her trademark r
by
Anne Cohen
Documentary
Maiden'
s Tracy Edwards Is A Sailing Legend & Your New Hero
Tracy Edwards was an aimless 21-year-old British woman wandering through Greece when she met the love of her life: Sailing. That their love affair was tumu
by
Elena Nicolaou
Beauty
Tayla Parx On Glitter, Wigs, & What It Means To Be Feminine
For some, a lipstick is just a lipstick. But for others, it's a source of strength, creativity, and expression. In our series Power Faces, we'll
by
Maggie Shannon
Interviews
Child's Play
Star Aubrey Plaza Talks Her Scariest Chucky...
For those who are deeply afraid of dolls, listen up: The Child's Play remake will make you laugh if you let it. While later sequels to the original Ch
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Interviews
Midsommar
Star Florence Pugh Swears Her Cult-y Horror Br...
No one wails like Florence Pugh. The star of Ari Aster’s Midsommar expresses her character’s emotional trauma with guttural, primal cries that vibrate
by
Anne Cohen
Interviews
The Come-Up: Storm Reid Is Taking Hollywood By, Well, Storm
Feeling euphoric as she makes her prestige TV debut, the 15-year-old has Oprah sending her Bitmojis and is Black Hollywood's "little sis."
by
Kathleen Newman-B...
Movies
Emma Thompson & Mindy Kaling Solve Your Annoying Work Dilemmas
Have you ever wondered whether first impressions really count? I often do, normally in the aftermath of having spilt a drink all over my date in the three
by
Jazmin Kopotsha
Music
Courtney Barnett On Patti Smith, Politics, And Everything In Between
Courtney Barnett and I meet in the restaurant of the Ace Hotel in London on a Saturday morning, surrounded by people starting the weekend with oversized, b
by
Hannah J Davies
Interviews
Queer Eye
's Tan France Tells Us Why His Book Had To Be M...
Tan France isn’t one to read the comments on online articles, but he did accidentally stumble across some after reading a story that he was referenced in
by
Jazmin Kopotsha
Music
Maggie Rogers Didn't Plan On Becoming Famous—Really
Two years after making Pharrell cry in a viral clip seen by millions, the "Alaska" singer-songwriter has emerged as pop music's most relucta
by
Cait Munro
Music
Imogen Heap On Her New App, Making Music & Ariana Grande
I don't think I'm alone in saying that 2005's “Hide and Seek” was the soundtrack of my adolescence. Like many of my peers who ca
by
Anabel Pasarow
News
"I Appreciate Being Alive So Much More": A Manchester Attack Surv...
Two years ago today, 22 people travelled to Manchester Arena to watch Ariana Grande perform, never to return. Another 250 were left injured, while others w
by
Natalie Gil
Fashion
The UK's Coolest Female Sneakerheads Open Up About Their Collections
by
Ellie Ramsden
Ikea
This Is What It's Really Like To Work At Ikea
Ikea is a haven for affordable home goods that actually look chic enough for you to want to put them in your house. Because of this, we jump on new furnitu
by
Olivia Harrison
Living
Catching Up With The Women Who Were Expelled From School
Damian Hinds, the education secretary, recently asked headteachers to expel fewer students from schools. The call came after a study on exclusions by Edwar
by
Precious Adesina
Weddings
Confessions Of A…Wedding Planner
Going to cake tastings, finding the perfect dress, picking out a colour palette, choosing your first dance song… Even the simplest wedding requires a lot
by
OLIVIA CASSANO
Beauty
Lipstick, Hair Dye, & Power — How Beauty Is Fuelling A Revolution...
The North Korean regime controls its people through their appearance, but these women are fighting back — one smuggled lipstick at a time.
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
Meet The Orthodox Jewish Millennials Who Wear Wigs On Their Own T...
At the Zelda Hair wig shop in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, young Orthodox Jewish women are continuing the tradition of covering their hair after marriage — w
by
Rachel Lubitz
Fashion
Rapper Chika Addresses Critics Of Her Body Positive Calvin Klein ...
Chika Oranika wasn't afraid to strip down to her skivvies to appear in the latest round of Calvin Klein's #MyCalvins ad campaign. The 22-year-old
by
Channing Hargrove
Beauty
Why You Should Use Lip Liner On Your Eyes & 4 Other Makeup Hacks
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pablo Rodriguez (@pablo_rodriguez_makeup) on Feb 22, 2019 at 8:40am PST One man who sure knows his way around
by
Esther Newman
Movies
Beanie Feldstein & Olivia Wilde Discuss Friendship, Lead Roles & ...
Beanie Feldstein and Olivia Wilde are holed up in a Las Vegas hotel, having arrived in what Wilde jokingly refers to as “our spot, where we feel most at
by
Anne Cohen
Tech
How To Get More Matches On OkCupid, According To An Expert
When it comes to inclusive dating apps, OkCupid reigns supreme. The app serves 22 gender options and 13 sexual orientation options, was one of the first pl
by
Anabel Pasarow
Body
Disabled & Sexy: My Life Of Raunchy Selfies & A Prosthetic Leg
View this post on Instagram Devilishly “disabled”? . . . #disabled #disability #disabilityawareness #black #blondehair #deaf #prostheticleg #different
by
Natalie Gil
