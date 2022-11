I Stopped Chasing Happiness And You Should, Too

Feeling unhappy against that backdrop doesn’t mean you’re a failure. It means you’re human. In acknowledging that fact, freeing yourself of the expectation that happiness can be attained and starting to look outside of yourself, you might not only feel better but find ways to come together with other people and share the weight of the collective struggles we all face. That might just make you feel happy for a moment, too. Because studies show that the best path to contentment – however fleeting – is signposted not by social media coaches but by real-world social connection. When my friend gave me that card, on my birthday over ten years ago, I do think I believed that arriving at happiness, one day, was possible. Learning that it is not a place you get to, put down roots and make your home is not, as you might think, disappointing. It’s freeing. I began to understand that during the COVID lockdowns and, as the world around continues to throw up huge obstacles not just for me, but for the people I care about, any moment of joy – however long it may last – is something to savour as opposed to grip hold of.