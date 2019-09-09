Skip navigation!
Fashion News
Fashion
Tommy Hilfiger NYFW Show Was A 'Euphoria' Reunion
Mekita Rivas
Fashion
20 Fresh NYFW Street Style Looks We’re Loving
Mekita Rivas
Fashion
Why Pyer Moss Is So Special To Black Fashion Editors
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Prabal Gurung On Being An Activist & Exploring American Identity At NYFW
Mekita Rivas
Fashion
Refinery29 Loves…What To Shop & See This Week
Georgia Murray
9 Sep 2019
Fashion
& Other Stories' New Collab Has Our End-Of-Summer Wardrobe Sorted
Eni Subair
3 Sep 2019
Fashion
The Accessories Were The Real Winner Of Afropunk 2019
Mekita Rivas
28 Aug 2019
Fashion
Every Single One Of Missy Elliott's Iconic Fashion Moments
Mekita Rivas
Fashion
Does The CFDA's Trump-Backing Board Member Contradict Its Own Mis...
It’s become impossible — for citizens, brands and organisations — to stay politically neutral in 2019. Jewellery designer and Council of Fashion Desi
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Ashley Graham Announces Her Pregnancy In A Super Sweet Way
Ashley Graham is going to be a mum. The 31-year-old supermodel shared the big news via Instagram Wednesday morning. She’s expecting her first child with
Mekita Rivas
Fashion
Jeremy Scott Talks Designing Moschino Looks For The Sims
No one does millennial nostalgia quite like Moschino. The Italian fashion house is known for creating campy, vibrant collections, drawing inspiration from
Mekita Rivas
Fashion
Naomi Campbell Aims To “Redefine Sexy” In The New Calvin Klein Ca...
Naomi Campbell is the epitome of a living legend. Over the course of her 30-plus-year career in fashion, she’s achieved milestone after milestone. In Aug
Mekita Rivas
Beyonce
Beyoncé Dropped A New Merch Line & It's Basically One Giant Meme
Mekita Rivas
Fashion
Valentina Sampaio Is Victoria's Secret's First Transgender Model
Valentina Sampaio is making history as the first openly transgender model for Victoria’s Secret. She took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her on set,
Mekita Rivas
Fashion
Why Christy Turlington’s Casting In Marc Jacobs' New Campaign Is ...
July may not be over just yet, but the fashion world is already buzzing with anticipation for September, aka Fashion Month. Those highly anticipated Septem
Mekita Rivas
Celebrity Style
Beyoncé Wears Hip-Baring Red Beaded Dress For Niece's Birthday Party
No one can do a theme party like Beyoncé. Fresh off her very stylish press tour for The Lion King, the superstar has blessed the Beyhive with an unexpecte
Mekita Rivas
Entertainment News
All The Best Fashion Moments From The
Orange Is The New Black...
Mekita Rivas
Street Style
Ji Won Choi’s Fresh Take On Adidas Streetwear Is Inspired By Her ...
2019 has been a big year for Ji Won Choi, a Seoul-born designer who studied fashion design in New York and Paris. Back in February, her first collection wi
Mekita Rivas
Fashion
Stella McCartney Unveils ‘All Together Now’ Collection Inspired B...
We may be several decades past the heyday of The Beatles, but that hasn’t stopped the iconic band from having a cultural moment in 2019. The recent movie
Mekita Rivas
Fashion
Ariana Grande’s First Givenchy Campaign Is Here
It’s definitely the summer of Ariana Grande. Last week, the superstar landed her first-ever Vogue cover, which also starred her dog Toulouse. Back in May
Mekita Rivas
Fashion News
Tommy X Zendaya Will Pay Homage To Historic Apollo Theatre In Harlem
And the good news just keeps rolling in for Zendaya. On the heels of announcing her HBO drama Euphoria has been renewed for a second season, the 22-year-ol
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Gucci's Latest Campaign Is A Tribute To The Heyday Of Ready-To-Wear
Gucci’s fall/winter 2019 campaign has arrived. And creative director Alessandro Michele wants us to focus on the clothes. The campaign pays homage to the
Mekita Rivas
Fashion News
Stella McCartney Explains Why She's "Not A Fan" Of Cleaning Clothes
Stella McCartney is known for being a pioneer of sustainability and cruelty-free fashion. Her eponymous brand prides itself on being fully vegetarian, and
Nick Levine
Fashion
The Most Traffic-Stopping Street Style From Paris Couture Week 2019
Mekita Rivas
Kim Kardashian West
Kim Kardashian Is Changing The Name Of Her Shapewear Line After B...
Kim Kardashian recently announced that she's getting into the shapewear business. But in less than a week, her latest project — originally slated to
Mekita Rivas
Fashion
All The BET Awards Red Carpet Looks That Made Us Do A Double Take
Mekita Rivas
Fashion Conscience
MPs Reject 1p Per Garment Fast Fashion Tax That Could Have Made A...
In the same week that Missguided's £1 bikini sparked nationwide outcry over the impact of throwaway fashion, the environment received another blow to
Natalie Gil
Fashion
The Real Issue With Nike's Plus Size Mannequins
Nike recently introduced plus-size and para-sport mannequins at its London flagship store. And while the move was initially hailed as a big step forward fo
Mekita Rivas
Celebrity Style
Irina Shayk's First Post-Breakup Look Is The Ultimate Power Move
Irina Shayk appears to be taking her newfound singlehood in stride. According to reports, the model and her former partner, Bradley Cooper have called it q
Mekita Rivas
Events
The Best Looks From The 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards
Mekita Rivas
Fashion
Why Are We Still Failing Black Models In 2019
In March 2019, The Fashion Spot published its seasonal diversity report, which measures diversity of race, gender and size on the Fashion Week catwalks. Th
Eni Subair
Fashion
The Best Red Carpet Looks From The
Big Little Lies
Premiere
Mekita Rivas
Fashion News
"My Body, My Choice": Gucci Includes Pro-Choice Jacket At Latest ...
Gucci made a bold statement about restrictive abortion laws during its Cruise 2020 show in Rome last night. In the grand setting of Italy's Capitoline
Eni Subair
Fashion
Prada Is The Latest Fashion House To Go Fur-Free
As issues of sustainability and ethical responsibility move to the forefront of the industry, more and more brands are striving to enact lasting, positive
Channing Hargrove