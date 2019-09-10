When we were kids, our knowledge of the environment was limited, to say the least. The sheer size of the Earth, the fact that the ocean even existed, was enough to knock a 7-year-old sideways. I was introduced to the idea that humans could be bad for the planet at school, when we were encouraged to switch the lights off before going out at breaktime. Diligently, I became the 'light-switcher-off-er', feeling that in the dark, my work for the planet was done.
Things are much less straightforward nowadays. We know what the housing market is and how it's doing (bad); we have debt and have to book our own dentist appointments (gross); and caring about the environment is less of a cute hobby and more of a crushingly urgent concern that's enough to give anyone anxiety palpitations. The world is very stressful and often I desperately want to return to a simpler time when all I cared about was showing off my new Groovy Chick pencil case and switching off the lights when told.
Advertisement
Those eco-ignorant days may be long over but that doesn't mean the simple joys of our schooldays should be lost to us. The delights of new stationery elicit a very particular nerdy buzz in me that I'm not willing to give up, despite working almost solely on a computer. So ahead we've listed 11 stylish pieces of stationery that will give you that back-to-school thrill, without any of the eco/consumer guilt. Everything here is either recycled or made with eco-friendly materials – which feels even better than flicking that light switch...
1 of 11
There's nothing like a weekly planner to make you feel like you could finally get on top of your shit, and this one is a real gem. Made by independent modern stationer Ola Studio, it has it all: undated pages mean you can make your fresh start at any time of the year; the weekly spreads are minimally designed with columns for to-do lists and room for notes; and the embossed cover is flexible enough to fit in any pocket or bag. Most importantly, it's manufactured in the UK by a family-run bindery using FSC paper stocks and printed with vegetable-based inks.
2 of 11
While we may not have the communal pencil sharpeners of our childhood classroom, it doesn't mean we should neglect the humble pencil. This box of 10 from remarkable is made from recycled CD cases (remember those?).
Advertisement
3 of 11
This trio of hexagonal pots made from sustainable bamboo fibre will keep your desk clear of paperclips, defunct USB sticks and that rogue pink highlighter. A far more elegant solution than an old tea-stained mug.
4 of 11
We may be moving towards a paperless workspace, but somehow that doesn't stop it stacking up. If you do have to print reams for whatever reason, keep it tidy in this neat magazine file that was handmade in India by a small family-run business from 100% recycled cotton paper and screen printed using eco-friendly dyes. The yellow graphic pattern not for you? They've got a bunch more to choose from.
Shop This
5 of 11
It may not get you as much clout as a novelty Walkers pencil case circa 1999 but this pencil pouch, made from recycled leather and natural latex, is far more chic. Who said pencil cases were just for kids?
6 of 11
Keep your desk in line (geddit) with this zigzag ruler, screen printed with eco-friendly, water-based ink.
Shop This
7 of 11
If you don't feel like sourcing all the individual stationery you need, you can't go wrong with this stationery set. Designed by Korean eco-conscious stationery brand Jigoonamoo, the waterproof zipper case contains two recycled pencils, one recycled paper pen, one bamboo ruler, one bamboo sharpener and a rubber eraser.
Advertisement
8 of 11
Yet another solution for paperwork, this bamboo three-tier letter tray is made from the highly sustainable MOSO bamboo, which is the fastest growing plant in the world.
9 of 11
We spend so much time typing these days that the ink pen, once the pinnacle of handwriting maturity, has been neglected. It doesn't have to be, though. This Morley fountain pen from Aura Que is handmade in Britain using recycled staves from oak whisky barrels and is delivered in a recycled cardboard pen box.
Shop This
10 of 11
For big ideas, taking minutes, or just shopping lists, you can't go wrong with a new notebook – especially if it's 100% recycled.
Shop This
11 of 11
This laptop case is a corker (sorry). But it truly is, because cork is a much more sustainable material than most (the cork tree is not cut down to obtain cork, only the bark is stripped). This particular case is made from recycled, water-resistant cork and is 100% vegan, upping its eco credentials even more.
Advertisement