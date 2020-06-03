In Lockdown, Boxers Are The New Cycling Shorts

As we move into summer, our loungewear has morphed from cosy co-ords keeping us warm in early spring to the need for something equally comfy but more weather-appropriate. Enter: the boxer short. While last summer served us the cycling short (we're still getting good wear out of the pair we bought 12 months ago), 2020 has made room for the boyish boxer, a different but just as useful alternative.
From Michelle Li to Imani Randolph, our Instagram feed has been brimming with the sport-inspired short, a kind of fashion hybrid of legitimate boxing ring bottoms and your boyfriend's boxers. So what's the appeal? Firstly, the loose-fitting leg allows for breathability in the summer heat, comfort while WFH and flexibility for movement like running and dancing. Secondly, much like the cycling short, they work with pretty much everything in your wardrobe.
Paired with an oversized tee, bucket hat and Teva sandals, it's your Sunday-stroll-around-the-park 'fit; add a long-sleeved, sheer ASAI top and mules and you've got something a little fancier going on; with a tank top and socks, it's your I'm-not-leaving-the-sofa-all-weekend look; and worn over a swimsuit with Havaianas, you'll be waving goodbye to your beach cover-up.
Prada may have kickstarted the trend with its gabardine pair but adidas, Nike and Puma obviously have a slew of classics in the shorts department that work for actual exercise as well as more leisurely pursuits. Go for linen and cotton if you're looking for extra breathability or nylon if athleisure is more your bag. Either way, you won't be taking them off all season.