5 Common Money Mistakes & How To Fix 'Em

With absolutely zero money education in school, many of us have stumbled through adulthood picking up habits from friends, family and of course, Money Diaries. Don’t get us wrong, some of these habits have served us well – like replacing £5 a day lunches with leftovers, and saving change by taking a reusable cup to the coffee shop.
But more often than not we’re unwittingly making basic money mistakes – and not only losing cash but failing to see the ways we can make it grow. An example: You signed up for any old credit card because you heard it’s good for your credit score, but the American Express® Platinum Cashback Credit Card* actually rewards your spending with money back in your account. Ker-ching!
So let’s take it back to basics with some fresh perspectives on familiar money topics, plus some hacks that you need to add to your playbook right away. Class is now in session.
